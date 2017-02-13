Hwarang: The Beginning, which is also known as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, returns with episode 17 this Monday, February 13, at 10pm KST on KBS. The sequel will revolve around the rivalry between Moo-myung, Sammaekjong and Park Ban-ryu.

It was really surprising for the viewers to know that Kim Ji-dwi did not hold any grudge against Dog-Bird even after finding out about his feelings towards Kim Ah-ro. Although he was a little upset in the beginning, he decided to give up his throne for the person he loves the most.

"I will live as your man and not anyone's king. If I say I like you very much and thus I want to farm with you, have children, and live as an average person, would you live with me?" King Jinheung asked the female lead.

Elsewhere, Queen Mother Jiso provoked minister Park Yeoong-shil to kill the male protagonist and his adopted son Ban-ryu helped the assassins to enter the training centre. But before they could attack him, Kim Soo-ho, Kim Yeo-wool and Seok Dan-se reached for his help.

In the meantime, Sammaekjong revealed his real identity to Kim Chang-wan's character and threatened to kill him. How will it effect his mother and the royal family members of Silla? Click here to watch Hwarang live online on Monday night at 10pm KST on KBS. Episode 17 will also be available online here for the K-drama fans across the globe.

Meanwhile, the promo hints at a team up between the male protagonist and Park Hyung-sik's character. It shows the former informing the latter, "Do not think what you know is everything. I'm struggling too. I'm fighting too."

The sneak peek video also teases the beginning of a rivalry between Princess Sukmyeong and her mother. It shows the queen telling her daughter, "Your greed is excessive. You are annoying. I will not avoid it any longer."

Hwarang episode 17 might even feature a power couple sequence between Park Seo-joon's character and Ji-dwi's half sister. Watch the official trailer for the Korean mini-series below: