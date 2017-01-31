Hwarang: The Beginning, or Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, will be back with episode 14 this Tuesday, January 31, at 10pm KST on KBS 2. The sequel is likely to feature troubled moments for Park Ban-ryu, Princess Sukmyeong, Kim Ah-ro, Moo-myung and Sammaekjong a.k.a King Jinheung.

Episode 13 of the Korean mini-series focused on the political rivalry between Queen Mother Jiso and Minister Park Yeong-shil. After receiving a provocative message from the crown prince of Baekje, the female antagonist was left with no option but to send her daughter for amity.

The Queen mother even urged Lord Kim Wi-hwa to select a few warriors for escorting Seo Ye-ji's character to the neighbouring kingdom. But none of them was willing to go until they came to know that the female lead will accompany the Princess.

Although Kim Ji-soo's character asked her son to stay back, he volunteered to go with his step sister and it made his mother furious. Other volunteers from the Hwarang house were Park Ban-ryu, Kim Soo-ho and Dog-Bird.

While the two male protagonists made the decision because of Lord Kim Ahn-ji's daughter, Choi Min-ho's character decided to follow the princess to impress the queen, and Lord Ho's son accompanied them to deliver a secret message from his adoptive father to the crown prince of Baekje. The episode ended by teasing new challenges for the young warriors and the people of Silla.

A promo for the upcoming episode begins with a conversation between Princess Sukmyeong and the crown prince of Baekje. When the former tells the latter that the execution of young warriors would be cruelty, he asks, "Then how about resolving this through wedlock?"

So is a wedding on the cards for the young princess?

The sneak peek video also features a showdown between Moo-myung and Kim Soo-ho. It also teases the demise of a major character. Click here to watch Hwarang live online on Monday night at 10pm KST on KBS. Episode 13 will also be available online here for the K-drama fans across the globe.

Watch the official trailer of the period drama below: