Hwarang: The Beginning, also known as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, returns with episode 12 this Tuesday, January 24, at 10pm KST on KBS2. The sequel will bring in new challenges for the young warriors, including Moo-myung and Sammaekjong a.k.a King Jinheung.

In episode 11, the lead protagonists of the Korean mini-series went through a roller-coaster ride. While Kim Ah-ro was confused about Dog-Bird's strange behaviour towards her, Kim Ji-dwi and his roommate were worried about the precious bracelet they lost.

In the meantime, Queen Mother Jiso planned her evil move against the female lead and asked Princess Sukmyeong to kill her secretly. But Park Seo-joon's character reached out for the physician's help on time and saved her.

Elsewhere, Minister Park Yeong-shil received the King's bracelet from Ki-bo and began his hunt at the training centre. Towards the end of the episode, a banner pops down from the tower stating that the King is in Hwarang house.

Although Lord Kim Wi-hwa tries his best to control the situation, the young warriors seem to be really curious to meet the powerless leader of Silla. Will they find out that Kim Ji-dwi is their young and distrustful King?

Click here to watch Hwarang live online tonight at 10pm KST on KBS. Episode 12 will also be available online here for the K-drama fans across the globe.

Meanwhile, the promo for the upcoming episode shows Ah-ro confronting the Princess and informing her that she knows the real identity of Park Hyung-sik's character. The video even features a conversation between Moo-myung and the young female antagonist.

In the next scene, Sung Dong-il's character can be seen trying to figure out the hidden agenda of Sammaekjong. "Why is your name Ji Dwi? Do not plan to stab someone in the back? Your sister is in Hwarang House and your mother is in the palace," he alerts the King.

Watch the official trailer of Hwarang episode 12 below: