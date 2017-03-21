street harassment, lucknow
A woman beat up bike-borne men who were harassing her in Lucknow.Twitter/ANI

A girl thrashed her molesters in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Sunday with a police baton teaching a lesson to the street harassers, according to a video published on Tuesday. 

She was near Gautam Pali police station when the incident took place. She was with a group of girls who were being harassed by bike-borne men. 

The incident throws light on the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, where women are made to feel unsafe in public spaces. 

