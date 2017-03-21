A girl thrashed her molesters in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Sunday with a police baton teaching a lesson to the street harassers, according to a video published on Tuesday.

She was near Gautam Pali police station when the incident took place. She was with a group of girls who were being harassed by bike-borne men.

#Watch Girl thrashed molesters with police's baton in Lucknow's Gautam Palli area, Uttar Pradesh (19.03.2017) pic.twitter.com/aB0Ld1AEHc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2017

The incident throws light on the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, where women are made to feel unsafe in public spaces.