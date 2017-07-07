Two children were killed when a 72-inch water pipeline burst in Bandra, Mumbai on Friday morning.

The pipeline, which is one of Mumbai's main water supply source, burst all of a sudden and gushed into a nearby slum. It washed away a hut in the Behrampada area along with two children -- an eight months old boy and a nine-year-old girl.

According to the Hindustan Times, disaster control officials said that the infant, who has been identified as Vignesh Doiphode, was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His sister Priyanka was declared brought dead at VN Desai Hospital.