There's no denying that Sunny Leone has paved her own way to become Bollywood's new found Laila with her sheer hard work and dedication. Whether a movie is hit or flop, Sunny Leone's dance number is something that audiences never afford to miss even a single bit.

Currently, she is topping the charts with her energetic and vivacious songs Trippy Trippy from Bhoomi and Piya More from Baadshaho. But the Baby Doll has decided to treat her fans yet again with the newly released single — Loca Loca which surely has the potential to become the new party anthem of this time.

Sunny Leone rules millions of hearts as she enjoys an immense fan following who eagerly wait for her to set the screen on fire. She shared the link of the song Loca Loca on her Twitter handle.

And like many of her other music videos, Sunny completely owns this upbeat song putting life in every beat with her sensuous dance moves which is no less than a magical experience. The song has been sung by Shivranjani Singh and Ariff Khan which is backed by a rap from rapper Raftaar.

Sunny Leone, who is currently co-hosting the dating reality TV show Splitsvilla X with Rannvijay Singha, has surely upped the ante with her hotness quotient and sultry moves in the latest single. And all her fans love her for that, don't they?

Currently, the sensational diva is prepping for an upcoming venture for which she got prosthetics to bring authenticity to her looks. While you wonder what would be the next big thing from her kitty, we suggest you to just wait and watch till the Laila decides to surprise you.