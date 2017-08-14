Each Independence Day is incomplete without a flag hoisting and the singing of the Indian National Anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'. But then, while we Indians proudly stand and sing the anthem and even salute the flag, do we really know how the flag looked earlier?

Indian national flag symbolizes national pride and is most respected national symbols in India. As the freedom movement gained momentum in the country the leaders decided it was time for the country to have its very own flag and thus the first ever Indian flag was born!

And no, it looked nothing like the present version of the flag.

Check out the video to find out how the Indian National flag was evolved from different designs.

Which of these designs did you like the most?​