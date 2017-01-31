Trust Ellen DeGeneres to share her political opinions in the most subtle way possible yet with class. The announcement of the immigration ban by Donald Trump has created a groundswell of opposition across the world. Celebrities have spoken out against the move in different ways. But Ellen DeGeneres chose Finding Dory to critique the immigration ban.

During the Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host spoke about the ban and told viewers that Finding Dory (she gave voice to the Dory character) was screened in the White House. She opted to not talk about the ban since she did not want to talk politics. "Like I said, I don't get political, so I'm not gonna talk about the travel ban. I'm just gonna talk about the very nonpolitical, family-friendly, People's Choice Award-winning Finding Dory," she said.

Now, why exactly did she choose this particular movie?

Because she found an underlining message with regard to the current political situation in America. She said, "Dory lives in Australia, and these are her parents, and they live in America. And I don't know what religion they are, but her dad [played by Eugene Levy] sounds a little Jewish. It doesn't matter. Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall, and you won't believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out."

Her statement is a veiled barb at the proposed construction of a wall between Mexico and America to stop Mexican immigrants from crossing over. She continued, "Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory. Animals that don't even need her. Animals that don't have anything in common with her. They help her, even though they're completely different colors. Because that's what you do when you see someone in need — you help them."

She concluded the opening act by saying, "So that is what I hope everyone who's watching Finding Dory has learned. Tune in next week when I explain women's rights talking about the movie, Mr. Wrong."

Before the episode aired, DeGeneres tweeted against the ban. The tweets read: "For me, America is great because of all the people who came here. Not in spite of them. #NoBan" followed by "P.S. My grandparents were immigrants. The woman making us pizza right now is Muslim. And I'm grateful for all of them. #NoBan"

