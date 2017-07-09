An acrobat fell off 100ft to his death during the Green Day concert at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid on Friday, July 7. The artist named Pedro Aunion Monroy, who lived in Brighton, was performing inside a glass box while it was 100 feet up in the air.

The tragic death of 42-year-old left the 35,000 viewers shocked as it happened in front of their eyes. The late artist was a director of In Fact performing arts company in Portslade, Brighton.

Hours before his performance, the 42-year-old took to Facebook to share a drawing of him with his British boyfriend Michael Sell. He wrote, "I can't wait to see my beautiful boyfriend. Love, come to my arms!!!!!"

The American punk rock band have been slammed on various social media sites for performing just 25 minutes after the accident took place. But the band claimed they were not aware of the deadly accident until after their performance.

Green Day took to Twitter to mourn his death, as they wrote: "We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Besides that, the event organiser Mad Cool has also been accused of not cancelling the event even after the horrific accident. In their defense, the organisers said in a statement, "Mad Cool Festival regrets the terrible accident that the aerial dancer suffered during the second day of the festival.

"For security reasons, the festival decided to continue with its programming. We send our most sincere condolences to all his family."