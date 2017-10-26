Hospital Ship episodes 35 and 36 will focus on the bonding between the young surgeon, Song Eun Jae, and the physician, Kwak Hyun. These episodes will air on MBC this Thursday, October 26, at 10 PM KST.

The young surgeon was forced to make a life-changing decision in order to protect her colleagues. When she became the victim of a dirty political game, she chose to sacrifice her career instead of dragging her colleagues into it.

The director of Geoje Jaeil Hospital, Kim Soo Gwon, was just hoping for some financial help from Doosan Group when he signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chairman Jung. But things are already out of his control.

The promo shows Director Kim asking Doctor Song to leave the hospital and find a new job. It also shows Chairman Jung asking director Kim to consider the hospital's image while making any decision. The chairman might have forced the director to get rid of the young surgeon.

The preview even hints that all the staff members of Hospital Ship will lose their job because of Kwak Hyun. The physician takes all the blame and admits to the police that he treated the baby, who was suffering from respiratory infection.

In the video, Dr. Song asks Kwak Hyun, "Will you be happy if the hospital ship disappears?" and he replies, "I have a duty to tell the patient and guardian the truth." She then tells him, "I tried to laugh with all my might but it's not effective for me" and he says, "Stop trying to handle everything by yourself."

