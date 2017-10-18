Hospital Ship, the MBC medical drama series, will be back with episodes 29 and 30 this Wednesday, October 18, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will probably focus on the relationship between Song Eun Jae and Kwak Hyun.

When a group of gangsters abducted Song Eun Jae, the young surgeon, Kwak Hyun, the physician volunteered to go with them. After seeing him risking his life for her, she could change her attitude towards him.

The viewers are curious to know if the female lead will inform her colleague about the lies of his ex-girlfriend, Choi Young Eun. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times, India, an impressive 53 percent of the participants claimed that the young surgeon will not inform the physician that his former lover is using leukaemia as a reason to rekindle a romance with him.

Meanwhile, the promo for episodes 29 and 30 of Hospital Ship hints at troubled moments for Kwak Hyun. In the clip, a gangster shoots the physician after hearing some criticisms about him from the young surgeon.

The incident helps Kim Jae Geol, the oriental doctor, to understand how much Song Eun Jae likes Kwak Hyun. The oriental doctor tells his colleagues that the young surgeon changed a lot after the physician got injured. "She used to be a very calm and cold person. Now, she is crying for help," he says in the footage.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 29 and 30 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

