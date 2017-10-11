Hospital Ship episodes 25 and 26 will probably show Song Eun Jae secretly crushing on Kwak Hyun. These episodes will air on MBC this Wednesday, October 11, at 10 PM KST.

No matter how hard the young surgeon tries to hide her feeling for the physician, people around her knows that she likes him. The only reason for her to ignore him is his former lover, Choi Young Eun, who is determined to rekindle romance with him.

But the female lead may not be able to hide her feelings for long mainly because Kim Jae Geol is determined to find the truth. He wants to know the reason for her to reject him and he is planning to ask her directly.

The promo for episodes 25 and 26 features a conversation between Kim Jae Geol and Song Eun Jae. The oriental doctor curiously asks the young surgeon whether she rejected him just because she does not believe in romance or because she has no interest in him.

The female lead politely informs her colleague that even if she decides to fall in love with someone the person wouldn't be him. The oriental doctor then asks her about her relationship with Kwak Hyun and she replies, "A colleague, a friend."

However, the video shows the young surgeon secretly admiring her junior and Kim Jae Geol knows the reason for her to hide her feelings. "It is just because you don't want to be a woman with lot of jealously in front of the person you love. You want to be perfect in front of him," he tells her.

Watch the trailer below:

Meanwhile, a section of fans are looking forward to see the onscreen couple together again. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 96 percent of the participants said that Song Eun Jae will rekindle romance with Kwak Hyun.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 25 and 25 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.