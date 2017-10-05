Hospital Ship, the MBC medical drama, returns with episodes 23 and 24 this Thursday, October 5, at 10pm KST. These episodes will show Kwak Hyun helping Song Eun Jae during the surgery of her father.

Since professor Kim Do Hoon refuses to do the surgery of her father, the young surgeon might operate her father and ask her colleagues for help. The physician could also be a part of the complicated surgery.

It remains to be seen if the female lead succeeds in bringing her father back to life. She may find it difficult to concentrate during the surgical procedures. She will probably need a lot of help from her colleagues.

Also read 20th Century Boy And Girl air date, spoilers

The promo shows the young surgeon preparing for the operation. "It will be over when you wake up," she tells her father and he replies, "Even if something goes wrong, it won't be your fault." Meanwhile, Kwak Hyun thanks Song Eun Jae for including him in the team. "Thank you for thinking of me when you are having a hard time," he tells her.

In the meantime, senior surgeon Kim Soo Gwon meets the male antagonist and confronts him. "Will you be okay with Dr Song's operating on her own father? What kind of a person do you want to be as you age?" he asks.

The video also features a family reunion for Kim Jae Geol. When his mother asks him to offer flowers to his late brother, his father apologises to him. "I was unbearably angry."

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 23 and 24 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.