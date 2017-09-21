Hospital Ship, the MBC medical drama, will be back with episodes 15 and 16 this Thursday, September 21, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will revolve around the blossoming romance between Kwak Hyun and Song Eun Jae.

After spending some time together, the onscreen couple became very close to each other. On his day off, the physician paid a visit to his father and introduced him to the young surgeon. Since it was his birthday, the duo went on an outing from the hospital.

When the female lead realised that the physician is hiding something from her, she asked him the reason to be sad. He shared his painful past with her and she informed him that it is nothing compared to her life. Towards the end of the day, they locked lips.

But the romance between Kwak Hyun and Song Eun Jae did not last for long. On the very next day, captain Bang Sung Woo introduced a painter named Choi Young Eun to all the staff members. She will be staying on the Hospital Ship to complete her next project.

While all the staff members were happy to meet the painter, the physician tried to ignore her. It was surprising for everyone to know that they already knew each other. However, it was more shocking for the young surgeon to hear from the painter that she is the physician's fiancée.

The promo for Hospital Ship episodes 15 and 16 teases a heated argument between the onscreen couple. When the female lead tries to ignore the male protagonist, he asks her, "Do I mean nothing to you?"

The video also hints at some unexpected challenges for chaebol oriental doctor, Kim Jae Gul. He finds out that his mother is suffering from myocardial infarction and she needs to be admitted to a hospital. The footage then shows Kim Soo Gwon confronting his son.

Click here to watch Hospital Ship episodes 15 and 16 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: