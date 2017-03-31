Watch horrific moment maid drops from 7th-floor window as employer films instead of helping

A video of an Ethiopian domestic worker begging her employer for help from her Kuwait employer as she is about to fall from a 7th floor window has sparked outrage online. The maid was filmed holding on to a window frame with one hand as she cries for help. Her employer, who is filming the scene, does nothing to help. The maid survived the fall from the building in Sabah al-Salem, a suburb of Kuwait City near the airport, but suffered multiple fractures, according to the Kuwait Times.