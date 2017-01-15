If you are an avid Chainsmokers lover, you already know that the musicians have released their new song, Paris, two days ago. The song has over 10 million views on YouTube. Following their musical trail, YouTube producer Kurt Hugo Schneider has released a perfect mash up of their songs.

The mix begins with their recent hit, Closer as YouTube stars Chris Collins, Kirsten Collins and Karisma Collins, hop into a car with Kurt to put together the mash up. The three-and-half minute gig sees the four artists, singing 'Let Me Take a Selfie', 'Roses', 'Don't Let Me Down', 'All We Know', among many other hit numbers.

For those who don't know, Chainsmokers are an American DJ duo consisting of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall. The team had a remarkable 2016 with Closer being one of the most popular songs of last year. The duo, known for their collaborations with other vocalists, have recently released their first solo after two years since New York.

According to Billboard, Emily Warren, who also features in the video, is the female voice behind the songs. This is not the first time Warren has collaborated with the duo. Previously, she has co-written the hot number 'Don't Let Me Down' and featured in the song, Until You Were Gone. However, Taggart takes the lead in Paris.

The popularity of Chainsmokers is evident by the sheer number of covers done by fans and YouTubers. However, it goes without syaing that, in less than two years, the young DJs have captured the imagination of the music lovers.

Watch the mash up of all their songs here:

Check out the new song by Chainsmokers, Paris here: