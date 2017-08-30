Taylor Swift's latest song Look What You Made Me Do is receiving mixed reactions. And its spoof by former The Hills star Spenser Pratt is receiving a lot of love.

Pratt has put together various Snapchat clips featuring himself and his pregnant wife in the video.

He is seen lip-syncing to the hit track of Swift while doing various day-to-day activities like drinking from a coffee cup, walking his dogs and also feeding a hummingbird.

His wife Heidi Montag is spotted near an open fridge holding up ice cream containers when the song lyrics say: "You asked me for a place to sleep / Locked me out and threw a feast."

Here is Spenser's version of Look What You Made Me Do:

Fans have not only embraced the funny video on social media but also said it may even be better than the original, which debuted on Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards and has already broken three records.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the spoof:

I hated @taylorswift13 song all morning until I watched 45 mins of @spencerpratt snap chat. #Iblameitonthehummingbirds — Katie Guilbeault (@KGuilbeault) August 25, 2017

Spencer Pratt's snapchat story is the best thing about Taylor Swift's new single ? @spencerpratt — Emily (@emilysolegit) August 25, 2017

I solely like Taylor's new song because it reminds me of @spencerpratt — Amy Smith (@Amy12093) August 29, 2017

@spencerpratt is officially my favorite person on Snapchat. Thanks for the daily laughs ? — Hannah Griffith (@Hannahxo18) August 29, 2017

@spencerpratt with his #LWYMMD vid is everything your life is missing & the absolute best content in history. FACThttps://t.co/BpHVeNdQaK — ellen crossman. (@elle_C33) August 30, 2017