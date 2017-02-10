Love is in the air in Season 7 episode 16 of police procedural drama Hawaii Five-0 as Danny and McGarrett will go on a double date with their girlfriends. Watch the episode live on Friday, February 10 at 9 pm ET on CBS. It can also be watched online via the CBS app.

The episode is titled Poniu Ke Aloha, which means Crazy in Love, and it will see Sarah Carter and Lili Simmons returning as Lynn and Melissa respectively. They will convince McGarrett and Danny to go to a spa for some relaxing time. The promo pictures for the episode show McGarrett and Danny getting pampered at a spa along with their girlfriends.

But because this is Hawaii Five-0, there will be no dearth of action as the team will be busy investigating the murder of a man who teaches a class on how to lure women.

CBS has also released the synopsis for Season 7 episode 17, and it reveals that Madison Gray will be back in the episode titled Hahai i na pilikua nui, meaning Hunting Monsters. The synopsis reads: "McGarrett and Five-0 once again become entangled in the twisted mind games of serial killer Dr. Madison Gray when she stumbles into HPD covered in blood that matches Alicia Brown's and claims she has amnesia."

Madison is played by Elisabeth Röhm and she was first featured in Season 7 episode 3 when FBI profiler Alicia Brown finds a body in her bed and she is forced to join McGarrett to take down a serial killer. Madison turned out to be the serial killer, but she fled the scene before the team could arrest her.

Hawaii Five-0 Peter M Lenkov had earlier hinted at Madison Gray resurfacing, telling EW that he hopes to wrap up the storyline towards the end of the season.