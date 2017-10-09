20th Century Boy And Girl, the new romantic comedy drama starring Madame Antoine actress Lee Sang Woo in lead role, will premiering on MBC this Monday, October 9, at 10 PM KST.

Episodes 1 and 2 of the Korean mini-series will revolve around the life of a popular actress named Sa Jin Jin. According to an industry insider, the female lead will be facing some unexpected challenges during the filming of a variety show in Hong Kong.

"The various unexpected events and meetings during Sa Jin Jin's short but significant schedule in Hong Kong will unfold and become the main plot at the beginning of the drama," the source told Soompi.

The newly released promotional stills also hint at troubled moments for Lee Sang Woo's character. While one of the images shows her on a serious telephonic conversation with someone, another photo features her sitting alone on steps, lost in deep thoughts.

Meanwhile, a representative of Huayi Brothers Korea, the production company for 20th Century Boy And Girl stated that the firm is confident about impressing the viewers with an interesting story. "Every time we drop a poster or teacher, we feel the fans' warm support and expectations for the drama. We aim to grab viewers' hearts with a well-produced drama from the first episode," the spokesperson said.

Along with Han Ye Seul, Rebel: Theif Who Stole The People star Kim Ji Suk, Happy Home actor Lee Sang Woo, actress Ryu Hyun Kyung from The Master Of Revenge, The King Loves actor Ahn Se Ha, actor Oh Sang Jin of How Are You Bread fame and Falsify actress Lee Sang Hee will also appear in the new MBC drama.

Click here to watch 20th Century Boy And Girl episodes 1 and 2 live online tonight at 10 PM KST on MBC. The premiere episodes of the Korean mini-series will also be available online on various streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.