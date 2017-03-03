Jamat-Ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafeez Saeed's son Talha Saeed mentioned Mumbai underworld don Dawood Ibrahim as an icon people should aspire to become, during a rally on "Kashmir Day" in Pakistan on February 5, according to a video that has come to light recently.

In the shocking video, Talha is seen shouting anti-India slogans and inciting the crowd. He called slain Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani as another icon of freedom. He chants freedom for Kashmir slogans during the rally.

This is the first time a Pak-terror outfit made a direct reference to Dawood Ibrahim and it has raised eyebrows in the Indian security and intelligence circuit, according to reports.

In the video, Talha also asks the crowd if they want to become judge, police or doctor, to which the crowd says 'no'. When he asked them if they want to become Wani or Ibrahim, the crowd replied with a strong yes.

Intelligence agencies are reportedly investigating the connection between Dawood Ibrahim and JuD.