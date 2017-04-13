Season 13 episode 20 of Grey's Anatomy, which will air live on April 13 at 8 pm ET on ABC, will see Nathan and Meredith being forced to face their feelings for each other when they get stuck together in an airplane.

Also read: Sharon Stone on why she wanted to be naked in The Muse

The official synopsis for the episode doesn't reveal much about where they are travelling to, but Meredith was clearly not expecting Nathan to be accompanying her, as the promo for the episode shows an anxious Meredith, who doesn't know how to deal with the fact that Nathan is sitting next to her.

But she'll soon be thankful for his presence as there will be an in-flight emergency that will require Nathan's medical expertise.

Speaking about the episode, Martin Henderson, the actor who plays Nathan, said they do make some progress.

"It was a fun episode to shoot, because it was the first time ... that Nathan and Meredith were actually forced together," Henderson told TVGuide. "So they're forced to communicate, and then they also find they work together quite well. ... They start to share details about their personal stories with one another."

However, it's too soon to start celebrating. "It takes place on an airplane, so we know with airplanes on Grey's Anatomy, it doesn't always end well," he pointed out.

The synopsis for Season 13 episode 20 In the Air Tonight reads: "Meredith and Nathan have to confront their feelings when they are stuck sitting next to each other on a plane."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on ABC.