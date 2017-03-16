Season 13 episode 16 of Grey's Anatomy will focus solely on April and Jackson as they travel all the way to Montana to treat a young patient. Watch the episode live on March 16 at 8 pm ET on ABC, and it can also be watched online via ABC app.

The episode is titled Who is He (And What is He to You) and viewers may be introduced to Jackson's father. Jackson's father lives in Montana and the possibility of seeing him makes Jackson distracted during the surgery. It's up to April to help him deal with the past.

"The tactic that she uses, I think, is pretty brilliant because she makes it about the work," Sarah Drew, the actress who plays April, told TVGuide. "She doesn't make it about, 'I care about you and I see you're hurting, and you really need to do this, and this is going to help you. I'm telling you to do this because I love you.' I think all that stuff is in the subtext, but I think what he needs in this moment is for someone to kick his ass and say, 'You're not doing your job well. You have to do this in order to do your job well, so shut up and go do it.' And that's exactly what she says and it leads to really great results."

Will the events of the episode result in April and Jackson getting back together? Although Drew refrained from revealing the answer, she said the duo will always be there for each other.

The official synopsis for Season 13 episode 16 Who is He (And What is He to You) reads: "Jackson and April must travel to Montana to operate on a young patient who requires a complex surgery. However, Jackson is having trouble concentrating on the task at hand, so April must step up and force him to focus."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC.