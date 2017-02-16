Season 13 episode 13 of Grey's Anatomy will see the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital protesting Meredith's suspension by going up against April, who has been made the new chief of general surgery. Watch the episode live at 8 pm on ABC and it can also be watched online via ABC's app.

The promo for the episode titled It Only Gets Much Worse sees Maggie calling her a traitor and the other doctors, including Jackson, sidelining her. It remains to be seen if April will develop the strength to stand up to her seniors and do her job.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will see Eliza finally starting a new phase in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, but things get really awkward when none of the attending staff support her.

Marika Dominczyk, the actress who plays Eliza, recently opened up to TVLine regarding her role, and revealed something she's really scared of is Calzona fans. As fans of the medical drama know, Eliza is looking to get into a relationship with Arizona, who was previously involved with Callie.

"'Calzona' fans are crazy," Dominczyk told TVLine. "I really appreciate their passion. I think it's amazing. The show's been on the air for 13 years and has an incredible fan base. And I'm so happy to be a part of it, even if it's on the [negative] receiving end."

The actress admitted that she has tried to stay off of the internet because she was sure to come across people who hated her character.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC. The official synopsis for Season 13 episode 13 It Only Gets Much Worse reads: "Eliza's new phase of teaching begins and the residents look forward to it, but trouble arises when they wind up stuck in the middle of bickering attendings. Meanwhile, April transitions to her new role at the hospital, and her first day is difficult."