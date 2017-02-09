Meredith will be one of the attending doctors opposing Eliza's appointment and it looks like Bailey will have to take some tough decisions regarding the doctor in Season 13 episode 12 of Grey's Anatomy. Watch the episode live at 8 pm ET on ABC, and it can also be watched online via the ABC app.

ABC has also released the synopsis for Season 13 episode 13 of the medical drama and it hints at April taking on a new challenging position. This has given rise to speculation that Meredith could be suspended and April will be forced to take over her job.

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see Maggie's mom visiting Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and Stephanie getting caught in between Owen and Amelia's marital problems. The episode will also reveal how Alex escaped from having to go to jail for two years.

"It happens really quickly — within the first 10 minutes," Justin Chambers told TVLine. The revelation will be featured through a flashback scene, and it is believed that Andrew will drop the charges against Alex. But viewers will have to wait a while to find out if Alex and Jo really have a future together.

"We're steering clear of each other," said Chambers. "But I think he has a lot of empathy for her, coming from an abusive relationship [with her MIA husband]. We all know that Alex grew up in a home like that. That opens his eyes to the possibility of forgiving her for not telling him the truth about who she is for so many years. She's not the person he thought she was."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC.