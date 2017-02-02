Alex is in jail for beating up Andrew and Season 13 episode 11 of Grey's Anatomy will reveal how much time he's going to spend behind the bars. The episode titled, Jukebox Hero, will be aired on ABC at 8 pm ET. Jukebox Hero can also be watched live online through ABC Live.

Besides Alex, Thursday's episode is going to explore what's in store for Amelia and Owen, whose marriage crumbled in the first half of the season. Amelia left Owen as she did not want to have children, and this is something important to Owen. One of the main reasons why Owen's relationship with Cristina ended was because of their differing opinion on whether to start a family. Will history repeat itself for Owen?

"On many levels, it's very sad and heartbreaking," Kevin McKidd, who played Owen, told Entertainment Weekly back in November. "I just don't know if they're going to make it. I hope they do. But again, it's a fundamental divide or break in their relationship. Owen, rightly, at some point, will be like, 'How many times should I be trying to win this person back? Shouldn't this all be a little bit easier? Isn't marriage meant to be something that we're both in instead of running away from?' The problem is, he also knows how much damage has been done and the darkness in her past, so he has a lot of empathy for that too, but he has to think about himself, too. It's a very sad situation."

The synopsis of Season 13 episode 11, does not reveal what's in store for the couple. It just says that Richard and his cohort will give a hard time to Eliza on her first day at work and Meredith will try to locate Alex.

Grey's Anatomy airs every Thursday on ABC.