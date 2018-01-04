The Grand Tour
The Grand Tour Season 2

After crashing two supercars this season, Richard Hammond now will be seen rampaging through Dubai in a Ripsaw EV 2 in The Grand Tour Season 2 Episode 5.

Following last week's average unscripted episode, the trio will be back on the track with their usual offerings.

While Hammond will be ruining a beautiful golf course with a tank-type high-speed tracked vehicle, Jeremy Clarkson will attempt to make a Ken Block's Gymkhana-style car skidding video using an old Subaru in a suitable swath of English farmland.

In the fifth episode of The Grand Tour Season 2 — Up, down and round the farm — Celebrity Face Off sets out to find the world's fastest person with a failed early career in a band as Preacher star Dominic Cooper goes head to head with comedian Bill Bailey.

Celebrity Face Off
Dominic Cooper (L); Bill Bailey

Meanwhile, Clarkson's endeavours are swiftly dismantled by Richard Hammond and James May who are on hand in the studio tent to reveal some of the embarrassing behind-the-scenes footage.

Also, as per the official synopsis of the episode, James May makes a rare trip to the Eboladrome test track to try out the tiny Volkswagen Up! GTI.

The Grand Tour Season 2 Episode 5 is scheduled to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 5, at midnight.

