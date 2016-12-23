The Grand Tour is almost halfway its debut season and the sixth instalment promo shows that the trio is off to Finland. And snow-covered Europe turns out to be the perfect destination during Christmas.

The tent of the Amazon Prime's show will be seen in the forest area of Kakslauttanen, Finland. The new trailer shows some stunning visuals of Arctic Circle as the cars arrive at the set for the show.

Richard Hammond is seen to be excited like a child over the arrival of the very first Ford Mustang to be made in right-hand-drive arriving in the UK. In the meantime, Jeremy Clarkson is seen piloting the Ford Focus RS and May captivating the viewers with the tales of the battle between Ford and Ferrari in the Le Mans endurance race of the 1960s.

Not that Hammond pays any attention: "What happens now is I lose him," he giggles. The trailer also teases that Hammond and Jezza headed to Somerset, where they raced each other in more fancy vehicles.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Jeremy Clarkson plays with a pair of rocket skates and takes an effort to be graceful, which he cannot be eventually and collapses into the crowd.

The Grand Tour will be made available for free to the UK Armed Forces serving overseas from January 7, Amazon recently announced. All episodes which have already arrived on the online streaming service will drop together on the launch date.

It was announced yesterday that episode seven of Amazon Prime's motoring show has been shot in Namibia. The episode will be split across two dates over Friday, 30th December, and Saturday, 31st December.

Watch The Grand Tour episode 5 live on Amazon Prime Video every Friday at one minute past midnight. Check the promo below.