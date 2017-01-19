The eleventh instalment of Amazon Prime's motoring show, The Grand Tour, arrived with its tent on the shores of Loch Ness in Scotland after grand touring in Barbados.

In the new trailer for the episode 11, the show hosts will be seen driving a 1980 Maserati Biturbo sedan. Apart from that, there are a few more cars featured in the episode including Suzuki Celerio and Abarth 124 Spider.

Also read: Watch The Grand Tour season 1 episode 10 live online: Clarkson takes a jab at Trump?

Titled Italian Lessons, Clarkson, Hammond, and May will share their experiences of buying used Maseratis (with their own money) in the episode which they will drive around the North of France.

While you may have heard about James May's broken arm during the filming of the show, this is the episode where it will take place. In the trailer, May reveals to Jezza and Hammond that he has busted his arm with his right arm in a sling. Jeremy jokingly replies, "Have you really broken your arm?" Meanwhile, Hammond takes a jab at May asking, "Which arm have you broken?" when it is clearly visible that his right arm is broken. And, Jeremy bursts into laughter.

In the meantime, Richard Hammond will try out the Abarth 124 Spider when he will make an effort to understand if it is a real sports car or not.

The episode follows the trio as they come across some disturbing noises, unusual electronics, a small engine fire and lot more.

Apart from everything, the reason behind James May's broken arm has also been revealed by the show's executive producer Andy Wilman. No, it was not any awful car crash or accident. According to Digital Spy, May actually fell over that night before the episode's filming, while coming out of a pub. Wilman further added: "He rang me up and said, 'I've broken my arm'. His car was automatic so we stuck him on Eurostar, pumped him full of drugs and left him to it."

Watch The Grand Tour episode 11 live on Amazon Prime Video every Friday at one minute past midnight. Check the promo below.