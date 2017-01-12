After the ninth episode last week, the Grand Tour has now arrived with their travelling tent in Nashville, Tennessee. Alongside, the episode also covers the beautiful scenery of Barbados.

As Clarkson takes a jab at U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in this episode, it seems to be another hilarious instalment of this season.

In the new trailer of episode 10, Clarkson introduces the famous city Nashville saying: "It's a city named after General Nash, a big war hero, who kicked the British out.

"You ended up with independence and how's that working out for you?"

Co-presenters Hammond and May seemingly loved his joke as they burst into laughter in the tent. The rest of trailer shows the sunny picturesque beaches of Barbados where James May is seen driving an old digger with no breaks, according to May.

Hammond will be seen dropping the shell of a car off the pier, accidentally, and called "Muppet" by James May. Also, the trailer also shows that Hammond and May taking to water driving a sea car while Clarkson tries his hand at some water sports in Barbados.

Apart from the sea car, there is absolutely no parading of any super cars. We just got a glimpse of an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in the trailer. But like the last episode, it might not play any major role in the main episode.

However, this is not the first time Jezza took a dig at a politician. In the last episode (episode 9), he blamed a German politician, Andreas Kasdorf, for almost banning the motor show in Stuttgart.

Watch The Grand Tour episode 9 live on Amazon Prime Video every Friday at one minute past midnight. Check the promo below.