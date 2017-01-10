CBS has released the new trailer of The Good Wife's spinoff, The Good Fight revealing a lot more than the first trailer released last month.

The first full trailer tells the basic plotline – Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is going to hit rock bottom as she fights for survival. Lockhart announces her retirement as she takes up her last case. While she prepares for her last case and retirement plans, she finds out that she lost all her retirement because of a Ponzi scheme. It doesn't stop there, she cannot step back from her retirement decision because her firm doesn't want her anymore. What will she do? How does she survive? The first season will watch the fight.

Apart from Lockhart, the trailer officially introduces Rose Leslie as Maia, Lockhart's goddaughter, who will be turning into a good lawyer. We also see the gay relationship between Maia and her girlfriend Amy (Helene Yorke). The trailer also reveals that the season one will showcase some steamy sex between Maia and Amy.

The trailer (watch below) was released at the 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour. Talking to the press gathered there, executive producers Robert and Michelle King said Donald Trump's administration will affect the direction of the show.

"The show is not just anti-Trump, anti-Trump, and anti-Trump. It's also looking at how liberals are reacting. The show has always tried to be fairly even-handed. The Good Wife was a satire of the sort of liberal mindset because Chicago is such a liberal town. I think one of the things we're looking at in The Good Fight is how the environment has changed," Robert shared.

"The Trump administration is all going to give shape to a new show. This is all going to change. Some people say for the better, some for the worse," he adds. The Good Fight will debut on CBS All Access on Sunday, February 19, at 8 PM ET.

You can also catch the first preview of the show, released last month here:

