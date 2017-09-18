The makers of Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4) have released the teaser of the movie, and have also announced the release date of the trailer.

The teaser of Golmaal Again suggests that the movie will have no connection with logic but will have lot of magic. "Iss Diwali logic nahin sirf magic," says the teaser along with a picture of some lemon and chilly.

The trailer of Golmaal Again will be released on September 22. Golmaal has been a very successful franchise, and fans are now eagerly waiting for its fourth installment. Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy film has a change in its star cast this time.

Apart from Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Tusshar Kapoor, the movie will have new members like Parineeti Chopra and Tabu among others.

Releasing on this Diwali, Golmaal Again will have a big box office clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. However, director Rohit Shetty had earlier said that he was not worried about the clash.

"We have clashed with some film or the other on every Golmaal release. There are only 52 Fridays in a year, so clashes will happen. I have watched the trailer of Secret Superstar with Aamir Khan, it's going to be a great film. Thankfully, the genres are different. Besides on Diwali, there is definitely space for two films," the director had told an entertainment portal earlier.

The trailer of Secret Superstar is already out and received good response from the viewers. Now fans are eagerly waiting to catch the trailer of Golmaal Again on September 22. Check out the teaser here: