A video of the 16-year-old German teenager, who has been dubbed as the "Jihadi Bride" or "ISIS bride," being captured by the Iraqi Army, has taken the Internet by storm.

The video shows the Iraqi soldiers shouting at the malnourished teenager as she is being led away by them.

The 16-year-old, who was identified as Linda Wenzel, was found with her malnourished baby boy in a bomb-ravaged fortress in Mosul in mid-July.

The Iraqi Army, backed by US Forces, has wiped out the ISIS from Mosul. The Iraqi government had declared their victory in July over ISIS militants' stronghold in western Mosul. Reports state that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is on the verge of seizing full control of the Raqqa's southern neighbourhoods.

After the 16-year-old girl, who hails from a small town named Pulsnitz, located near Dresden in Germany was captured, she said she wanted to go home.

"I just want to get away from here. I want to get away from the war, from the many weapons, from the noise. I just want to go home to my family," Wenzel was quoted as saying.

Though it was initially reported by the German media that Wenzel regretted joining ISIS and just wanted to be extradited to Germany for which she was willing to cooperate with the authorities, an Iraqi soldier told The Sun that the girl did not regret joining ISIS.

"I don't think she regretted joining ISIS because she looked angry and she refused any help that we provided," the soldier had said.

The girl had converted to Islam at the age of 15 after getting radicalized online and had fled to Iraq, where she married a Chechen IS terrorist.

Wenzel, who is currently held under detention in a prison in Iraq, might have to face trial in Iraq after she reportedly admitted that she killed a few Iraqi soldiers after they tracked her hiding in a tunnel.

Here's the video of her capture: