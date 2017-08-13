After the ferocious battle in the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 7, now it's time to see the aftermath of it. This Sunday's (August 13) episode will be of 59 minutes (thankfully!). None of the remaining episodes will be as short as episode 4, The Spoils of War.

As episode 4 ended with a cliffhanger, there is plenty to unpack in episode 5. Let's discuss what can be happened in the Eastwatch.

Let's take a look at the Winterfell first where Littlefinger is trying to create a misunderstanding between Sansa and Arya. On the other side, Bran (who is claiming to be the three-eyed-ravens) using his ravens to spy on the white walkers, thereafter he is communicating with Jon through his Ravens to give him all the latest updates about the Night king and his army.

Besides all these, the fourth episode's deadly Loot Train Battle left a bigger and fearsome impact on the audience as we don't yet whether Jaime Lannister is still alive or not and Bronn as well.

In the trailer for episode 5, we see Dany can finally smell the triumph after losing all of her allies to Cersei. As the mother of Dragons defeats the Lannisters very easily in The Spoils of War, she proclaims to all the soldiers, saying, "I am not here to murder. Bend the knee and join me. Or, refuse and die."

Meanwhile, with total three episodes remaining, we are yet to see any action from the Night king and his dead armies. Everything is about to become unbelievably crazy in the upcoming episodes.

Once again, the forthcoming episode will be directed by Matt Shakman who directed the impeccable The Spoils of War. So, be ready to witness another mind-boggling episode this Sunday.

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 5 titled Eastwatch will be aired August 13 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 14) at 7.30 am IST and Tuesday (August 15) on Star World. Apart from that, one can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.

Watch the preview of Game of Thrones season 7 episode 5 below.