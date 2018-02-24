Looks like Priyanka Chopra has her own way of dealing with work pressure. The global star recently shocked her fans by doing the unthinkable.

The former Miss World, who is busy shooting for the third season of her American TV show Quantico, shared a video on Instagram where she was seen breaking a glass of wine on her head.

She captioned the video as: "This is what happens when you work from nine to wine... DO NOT TRY this at home I make 'pour' decisions after a bad day! Lol ok ok I'll stop.#causeyouhadabadday #dontpissmeoff #DramaMama PS: breakaway glass! #Moviemagic props to my @abcquantico Prop dept! Thank you. Lol"

While it seems that it was a sugar glass, Priyanka's fans are worried seeing her terrifying video. Take a look at how fans reacted to Priyanka's post:

pattjoshi_padmalaya: Hey dear.don't do that pls.

tu_meri_gf_main_tera_bf: Oh what a anger

shishiirbharadwaj: Omg wat r u doing

mesaurabhgirolla: R u mad

bhagyashree_sharma10Dafuq: what did u just do!! I hope you didnt get hurt

vronikarajputvronikarajput: Kiu kiya apne esha... Agar lag jati to..

Meanwhile, Priyanka has terminated her contract with Nirav Modi brand following the news about the alleged financial fraud against the controversial businessman. She was named as the global ambassador for Nirav Modi Jewels last year.

"In light of recent allegations, Priyanka Chopra has chosen to terminate her contract with the #NiravModi brand," Priyanka Chopra's spokesperson told ANI, referring to the Punjab National Bank scam in which Modi is allegedly involved.

Not just that, Priyanka had also landed in controversy when Congress leaders in Assam criticised her dress, calling it 'a frock', on the Assam tourism calendar and said that it is against the traditional honour of the Assamese society. However, the state government has defended her saying that she had worn various dresses for the promotional campaign, including the traditional muga mekhela chador.

Back in Bollywood, Priyanka may be seen in the sequel to her 2004 hit film Aitraaz. The movie had brought her laurels as she won accolades and awards for portraying a negative character with conviction.