Watch Francois Hollande reaction to sniper accidentally firing during speech

  • March 1, 2017 16:27 IST
    By Reuters
A police sharpshooter accidentally wounded two people as French President Francois Hollande was giving a speech in the south-west of France on Tuesday (28 February). The shooter was on a roof about a 100m from a tent where Hollande was speaking. During a change of position his gun fired accidentally, the source said. The injuries were not life-threatening.
