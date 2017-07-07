The Formula One 2017 season has been very interesting so far and it is not the Mercedes drivers leading at the top which has been the case in the past few years. It is Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who stands atop of the drivers standing with 153 points followed by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

However, things could change as the Austrian Grand Prix is set for this weekend with the practice session starting Friday. It will give them some real test of their car and the conditions before the all-important qualifying on Saturday where attaining a pole position would be on all drivers' agenda, especially for Vettel, Hamilton and Bottas.

One has to note that attaining pole position does not guarantee the driver a win as has been witnessed this season. Out of the eight races in F1 2017, only three times the pole position driver has gone on to win the race.

This F1 season could go down to the wire with Vettel and Hamilton as huge favourites.

However, it might be too early to say anything as we are just in the ninth race of the season. As of now, all the drivers will keep their focus on the Austrian Grand Prix which was last won by Hamilton. Can he deliver it again in 2017?

Vettel is completely focussed on the practice for Friday and wants to take it from there.

"I'm quite happy to get into the car tomorrow. I think come practice, come race day you try to do your best. Obviously, you're very busy driving the car, when you fight someone, we know that overtaking is not easy, I don't think you have much time to think. Obviously, you're planning an overtake, etcetera – but sitting here I think I would say it doesn't impact on the next race and who you're racing," Formula One official website quoted Vettel as saying.

Besides the trio of Vettel, Hamilton and Bottas, drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, who won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and Kimi Raikkonen will be eager to deliver the goods.

Though this might just be a practice for the drivers, they will be keen to get into the rhythm and come up with a fine show on race day.

Spanish Grand Prix schedule

Practice session 1 - 10:00am local time, 1:30pm IST and 4:00am EST.

Practice session 2 – 2:00pm local time, 5:30pm IST and 8:00am EST

Practice session 3 (Saturday) – 11:00am local time, 2:30pm IST and 5:00am EST

Where to watch - TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Star Sports SelectHD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports F1. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play.

Australia: TV: Ten HD. Live Streaming: Ten Play.

Canada: TV: TSN, TSN 2, RDS