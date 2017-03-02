The second Test between Australia and India is set to start on Saturday in Bengaluru, and cricketers from both the teams are sweating it out in the practice sessions to deliver the goods. Meanwhile, for the commentators, who will also be busy once the Test starts, it is time for some fun. One Australian commentator and former captain Michael Clarke was keen to learn new things in Bengaluru.

It was at this juncture that Clarke decided to try out some auto-rickshaw driving skills with the help of a driver in Bengaluru. Auto-rickshaw is one of the most common ways of commute in India.

The Australian also posted a video of it on Facebook, where he is seen wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and jeans. After some help from the auto-rickshaw driver, the Australian seems to have learned the tricks of the trade in quick time as he looked comfortable driving the three-wheeler like a pro, at a decent speed.

The title of the posted video read: "Mastered the art of driving the tuk tuk, Nice to be back in Bengaluru where it all started."

Bengaluru is always going to be special for Clarke, who made his Test debut in the city against India in October 2004. He made an immediate impact on his Test debut, scoring a brilliant 151 runs, and helped Australia win the Test by 217 runs.

The former captain will hope that Australia will once again prove to be lucky in Bengaluru during the second Test, which is expected to be interesting after the Aussies thrashed the home team in the first Test in Pune.