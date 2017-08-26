Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor weigh in

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will finally take to the stage on August 26. They arrived at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to weigh in a day before the fight. McGregor weight 153 pounds, with Mayweather nearly four pounds lighter at 149.5. Almost 20,000 people are expected to watch the fight in the arena. McGregor claims that he and Mayweather will make $100m each from the fight. The winner will also receive the Money Belt featuring 24 karat gold and 3,360 diamonds.