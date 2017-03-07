The previous episode of The Flash saw Barry popping the question to Iris, but the episode ended before revealing whether Iris accepts his marriage proposal. This week's episode will finally reveal what's in store for Barry and Iris, but their happiness is expected to be short-lived as Savitar is back.

The last we saw Savitar, Barry Allen had managed to stop him by throwing the Philosopher's Stone into the Speed Force. But Barry later landed up in the future and saw Savitar killing Iris, and since then Barry has been trying to change the future.

The Flash co-showrunner Aaron Helbing recently opened up to TVLine about Barry witnessing Iris's death in the future, and said that it wasn't a pure coincidence that Barry landed where he did. "I would say that Savitar has a plan. Since Savitar was kind of tethered to the Philosopher's Stone, he sent Barry to a time that he needed him to go to," he told TVLine.

Season 3 episode 15 will see the villain visiting Wally West, and the team worries that Savitar might be spying on them through Kid Flash. Barry tries to appease him saying Savitar is just messing with his head, but it looks like Wally has become an unwilling spy for the villain.

Here's the synopsis for Tuesday's episode: "While training with Barry (Grant Gustin), Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) starts to have visions of Savitar, which he hides from the team. A dangerous secret threatens Barry and Iris' (Candice Patton) happiness."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on The CW. Check out the promo for Season 3 episode 15 below:

