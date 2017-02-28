Tuesday's episode of The Flash will continue with the Gorilla Grodd storyline from last week and it will also introduce viewers to a new speedster who will arrive on Earth-1 in the second half of the episode.

Watch Season 3 episode 14 live Tuesday at 8 pm ET on the CW and it can also be watched online via the CW app.

Season 3 episode 14 will see gorillas trying to destroy Central City and it's up to Team Flash to save their home. But it is not going to be an easy task as Grodd will end up nearly killing someone close to Barry, said co-showrunner Aaron Helbing.

"Since Grodd has the ability to overtake anyone, he's going to overtake someone very close to Barry, and almost kill him," he told TVLine.

"You'll see Barry and Kid Flash and Jesse Quick, along with Vibe and Gypsy, take on the army of gorillas and do what they can. The gorillas aren't as fast as speedsters, but when you're going against 10 gorillas at a time, one of them is bound to get a punch in."

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers will see Accelerated Man common to Earth-1 and photos from the episode show him with Gypsy.

It is not immediately known if he will side with Team Flash, but if he is similar to his DC Comics counterpart, then he is one of the good guys.

The synopsis for Season 3 episode 14 of The Flash titled Attack on Central City reads: "Grodd and his army of gorillas bring the battle to Earth-1, but the Flash and his team try to stop them before they destroy Central City. Meanwhile, Gypsy returns to join the fight; and Jesse Quick decides she wants to stay with Wally on Earth-1."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on the CW.