Season 3 episode 12 of The Flash will be a race against time to save Iris, who becomes the latest victim of a new criminal named Clive Yorkin. The CW will air the episode titled Untouchable at 8 pm ET on Tuesday and it can be watched online via the CW app.

Clive Yorkin's original target wasn't Iris, but Joe. However, she gets caught up in the crossfire and the promo shows her being touched by the meta-human who is equipped with the power to accelerate the decomposition of the human body.

The promo shows Wally coming to Iris' rescue, but does he arrive on time? "Too late, Kid Flash," Yorkin tells Wally.

Speaking to TVGuide about Tuesday's episode, Keiynan Lonsdale said the upcoming segment will see him "dealing with a villain going after a family member for the first time. There's a responsibility that's put on him and he has to live up to that. I think that's a struggle for him. I think that as much as he's confident and cocky -- it's not that that's a front, but there's still a lot depth to him and he always wants to do good. He wants to do better. He wants to be the hero. He doesn't want to let anyone down." The biggest shortcoming of Wally will be how judgemental he is of himself, added Lonsdale.

The official synopsis for Season 3 episode 12 reads: "Barry and the team at S.T.A.R. Labs work together to bring down Clive Yorkin (guest star Matthew Kevin Anderson), a criminal meta-human who is methodically killing people by causing them to decompose at an accelerated rate. Joe becomes his next target but it's Iris who is caught in the crossfire."

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see The Flash mentoring Kid Flash and elevating the speedster's training to another level.

The Flash airs Tuesdays on the CW.