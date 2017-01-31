Tuesday's episode of The Flash will see the highly-anticipated showdown between Cisco and Gypsy and it will be aired at 8 pm ET on the CW.

Season 3 episode 10 ended with a Gypsy arriving on Earth looking for HR, who is wanted for a crime in Earth-19. Inter-dimensional travel is illegal on Earth-19 and she wants to take HR back so that he could stand trial. But Cisco and Barry are reluctant to let HR go and Cisco will offer to fight Gypsy.

The episode is titled Dead or Alive and the Cisco-Gypsy showdown is expected to be a fight to the death.

Previewing the fight between Cisco and Gypsy, executive producer Aaron Helbing revealed to TVLine that Gypsy is a dangerous adversary to the Flash team. "Cisco's going to come up against a very strong adversary, and she's going to be someone that he just can't stop thinking about," said Helbing.

"[Gypsy] essentially can cross dimensions. She's a much more advanced Vibe than Cisco, and she is a badass. She doesn't take any prisoners. She's very good at her job, and she's a very formidable adversary for the team," he added.

The following episode, titled Untouchable, will see Barry and the team at S.T.A.R. Labs working together to bring down a criminal meta-human named Clive Yorkin, and it looks like Iris' life will be in jeopardy. The episode will also see Flash mentoring Kid Flash and taking his training to a whole new level.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on the CW.

