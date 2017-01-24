The Flash will return this Tuesday, January 24, with the second half of Season 3 that will see Barry tormented by his vision of the future where Savitar, who was locked away in a box and thrown into the Speed Force, is seen killing Iris.

The episode is titled Borrowing Problems From the Future and it will be aired at 8pm ET on the CW.

The Flash co-showrunner Aaron Helbing recently hinted to TVLine that Iris fans should be worried about her fate. Barry loves Iris more than anything, and the remaining season will see him trying to do his best to keep her safe. "Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) is going to play a huge part in that," Helbing said. "Cisco (Carlos Valdes) will play a huge part. Everybody will play a huge part in saving Iris, because she's part of the team," he added.

Elsewhere this season, we'll see Cisco coming up against a strong adversary – Gypsy, played by Jessica Camacho -- who will prompt Cisco to explore extent of his powers. Gypsy is a badass and she will prove to be a bigger threat to the team than they would have expected.

The synopsis for Borrowing Problems From the Future reads: "Barry is tormented by his vision of the future where Iris is murdered by Savitar. When a criminal named Plunder shows up in Central City, Barry recalls the villain's presence in his vision of the future and fears that if he catches Plunder it will cement Iris' fate. Confused about Barry's hesitation to stop Plunder, Wally decides to step in as Kid Flash. Meanwhile, Caitlin offers Julian a job."

