Universal has dropped the teaser for the third and final instalment in the Fifty Shades trilogy — Fifty Shades Freed. The brief clip teases the wedding of Jamie Dornan's Christian and Dakota Johnson's Anastasia.

The one-minute-long teaser opens with a beautiful wedding dress hanging from a chandelier. As expected, the clip is filled with steamy scenes.

Alongside, it gives a glimpse of Christian and Ana's wedding ceremony and also some gun play at the end.

"I solemnly vow to love you faithfully, forsaking all others," Christian Grey's voice plays in the background as he is seen preparing for the much-awaited wedding day.

It continues as he slips the wedding ring on her finger: "I promise to trust and respect you, and to keep you safe, for as long as we both shall live. All that I have is now yours."

Watch the trailer for Fifty Shades Freed here:

Regardless of Christian being super-rich, the couple's marital bliss will not stay long as Anastasia discovers a gun hidden in a desk drawer.

The teaser ends with Ana having a knife pressed against her throat by Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson). Prior to that, Anastasia is seen pulling the trigger blindly at someone.

Directed by James Foley and adapted by Niall Leonard, the film is based on EL James' novel of the same name. The previous instalments of the trilogy are Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker.

The full-length trailer for Fifty Shades Freed will come out this November. The movie is slated to be released on Valentine's Day 2018.

Check the poster below.