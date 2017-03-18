A comfortable win over non-league Lincoln City might have got Arsenal back to winning ways, but the only way to soothe the wounds of the horrors of the past couple of months is by keeping that winning streak going.

Arsene Wenger, more than anyone else, will know that, so the manager will hope the "Ok, so the pressure is off, let's play some proper, entertaining football then" Arsenal come to play when they face West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners are out of the title picture – well, that could be said of every club but Chelsea – but the scrap for a top four place is still on and nobody is better at mastering that particular battle than Arsenal.

While the build-up to the match is expected to be a little disruptive, with more protests from the fans wanting Arsene Wenger out expected, Arsenal will want to get back to the winning business of EPL football at the Hawthorns.

Wenger has been troubled by Tony Pulis sides many a time in the past, particularly away from home, so the manager is expecting another difficult match.

"They have a big experience, they are well organised, physically very strong and very efficient on set-pieces," Wenger said. "I think they're the team who have scored more goals than anybody else on set-pieces.

"This season they've done very well in midfield. They have played very well, and up front they have Hal Robson-Kanu and Salomon Rondon who have done very well for them as well.

"It's a very balanced team with a good size who are equipped to deal with the Premier League.

"It's true that it is tough because West Brom is traditionally always a very difficult game, but as well it's an opportunity for us to come back to the position that is much closer to Chelsea."

As much as Wenger might want to think otherwise, Chelsea are out of sight for all clubs in the Premier League this season. However, from second place to sixth, it gets a whole lot closer, with Arsenal currently sitting in fifth, a point ahead of Manchester United, five behind Liverpool and six adrift of Manchester City and Tottenham.

Arsenal have played two games less than Liverpool, though, while City and Tottenham have played a game more than Wenger's team, but those games in hand will only mean something if points are picked up, starting with this one against West Brom.

When to Watch Live

Arsenal will play West Brom at 12.30pm GMT, 6pm IST.

Where to Watch Live

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV: SBS One and Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Canada: TV: TSN1, TSN3, TSN5. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Germany, Japan, Switzerland: DAZN.

Malaysia: TV: Astro SuperSport 3.

Middle East, New Zealand, Thailand and North Africa: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.