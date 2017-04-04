Manchester United's chances of finishing in the top four took a serious hit after they ended up drawing another match at Old Trafford, this time to West Brom. Jose Mourinho and his men take on Everton to Old Trafford later today and he will be hoping to pick up all three points as they look to qualify for next year's Champions League.

Manchester United will be going into this match high on confidence as their top goal scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back to lead the line. Ander Herrera will return after the suspension. Paul Pogba, who suffered a hamstring injury, is doubtful for the match. However, the likes of Juan Mata, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling will definitely miss this match.

"I go with mathematics. Until it's mathematically impossible, we keep trying and, because this week is a week without the Europa League, we have nothing to think about Europe so this week is easy from the focus point of view," BBC quoted Mourinho as saying.

"We have to play Everton and Sunderland...after Sunderland comes the Europa League and then I don't know. It's then possible you see me play in the Premier League with a team where I'm going to protect the players I consider fundamental for the Europa League.

"But only if the results in the next matches put us in the situation where mathematically it becomes almost impossible [to finish in the top four]," he added.

Ronald Koeman has worked wonders since he took over at Everton at the start the season but their record against Manchester United has not been great. Everton have just managed to defeat Manchester United once at Old Trafford in 23 matches.

However, Koeman's record has been good as the Dutchman is looking to become the first manager in Premier League history to win three consecutive away games at Old Trafford. Romelu Lukaku will also have a big point to prove after he failed to deliver against Liverpool at the weekend and a win tonight will boost their chances of finishing in a European spot.

Everton have a number of injuries to deal with ahead of this match with the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori, Aaron Lennon and Seamus Coleman injured. Despite those injuries, Everton do have a number of youngsters who can step up.

Koeman spoke about the injury issues ahead of the match.

"It's difficult and maybe now more difficult because of the injuries we've had in the last week or so. In three or four days, we've not really had a long time to recover but for Manchester United it's the same. We know that they have difficulties at home, maybe in the last few home results, but they had a lot of ball possession and were the better team in every game. They are still a really strong team," Koeman said.

Where to watch

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton is set to start at 8 pm local time, 12.30 am IST and 3 pm EST.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Star Sports select HD 2. Live Streaming: Hotstar

UK: TV:BT Sports 1. Live streaming: BT Sports live streaming

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live

Africa: TV: Super Sport 3. Live streaming: Super Sport live

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect