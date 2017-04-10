The final match of gameweek 32 sees Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park with both teams in need of the three points for different reasons. Sam Allardyce and his men are looking to avoid getting into a relegation mix up, while Arsenal need the three points to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Prior to losing to Southampton last week, Crystal Palace were on a four-match win streak, which included a win against Chelsea. The Eagles will certainly fancy their chances in this home game against Arsenal, but will be without a number of first team players.

Yohan Cabaye is set to miss out with a calf strain, but Joe Ledley should make his return after the birth of his son. The likes of Scott Dann, Pape Souare, James Tomkins, Fraizer Campbell, Connor Wickham and Patrick van Aanholt are also set to miss the match due to injuries.

Crystal Palace manager Allardyce expects the match to go right down to the wire and wants his players to be brave and stand up as they look to stay in the Premier League.

"I can see it going right to the wire, in the end it will be about who can hold their nerve and that is the big key to success when the pressure is on you at this level. When the bell starts ringing you know the time is running out. You've got to be very brave and stand up and be counted in those situations if you want to survive and be in the Premier League next year," BBC quoted Allardyce as saying.

Arsenal players will be full of confidence after their 3-0 win over West Ham, but they cannot let their concentration drop against a new-look Crystal Palace team. Wenger has been under the spotlight for all the wrong reason in the last few months and another win here will take some pressure off him and the Arsenal board.

A positive sign for Arsenal heading into this match is that Crystal Palace have just two wins in 33 top-flight matches against Arsenal and Wenger has never lost to them in the Premier League. But given Arsenal's inconsistency this season, that could change.

Arsenal will have to do without Laurent Koscielny and Lucas Perez for this match with third choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez expected to start in goal again. Wenger said his team responded well after a string of bad results but said there is still a lot to fight for.

"We came out of a very difficult period and what we have shown is that we are united and focused and determined to do things right again. That was questioned for a while and I think we gave the right response. We have to show that focus now until the end of the season. There's still a lot to fight for," Wenger said.

Where to watch

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal is set to start at 8 pm local time, 12.30 am IST and 3 pm EST.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Africa: TV: Super Sport 3. Live streaming: Super Sport live

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect