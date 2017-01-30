Defendant will be back with episode 3 this Monday, January 30, at 10pm KST on SBS and it will continue to focus on the rivalry between former prosecutor Park Jung-woo and the president of Chamyung Group, Cha Min-ho.

Watch Hwarang episode 13 live online: Kim Ah-ro to confront Moo-myung a.k.a Dog-Bird?

As the male protagonist is preparing for his next court hearing, prosecutor Kang Min-seok tries hard to find a way out to prove his innocence and get him out of the prison. The person who will be helping him out in the mission is a young associate named Seo Eun-hye.

In episode 2 of the Korean mini-series, it was revealed that the female lawyer has a past with Ji Sung's character and he believes that she is not good enough to fight for him in court. But she seems to be determined to go ahead with the case.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows her trying to convince the client by telling him, "We will have to try to at least avoid the death penalty, won't we? But he calmly informs her that nothing will change even after he escapes the death penalty.

In the flashback sequence, the viewers will get to see an argument between Um Ki-joon's character and his rival. When Park Jung-woo informs him that he cannot hide his real identity for long, he replies, "You are right. I'm Cha Min Ho. But you can never prove it."

The sneak peek video also hints at troubled moments for the former prosecutor in prison. A group of men will try to provoke him and he will seek help from his inmates and the prison officer. Towards the end of the video, he threatens someone and says, "If you are lying, I'm going to kill you."

Click here to watch Defendant episode 3 live online tonight at 10pm KST on SBS. The Korean mini-series will also be available online here via live streaming for the K-drama fans worldwide.