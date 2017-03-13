Strange things are happening in cricket these days. A few days ago, Australia player Fawad Ahmed walked on to bat without the willow in a Sheffield Shield match.

Now, another bizarre incident has taken place with Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar using Decision Review System (DRS) after getting bowled.

The DRS is used by cricketers when they doubt the umpire's decision, mostly for leg before wicket decisions and also for close catches.

But, the use of DRS after getting bowled bemused many. As a result, Sarkar became the first-ever cricketer to use the DRS after being declared bowled.

However, Sarkar might have been promoted to go this route after the on-field umpire took a long time to raise the index finger to give his marching orders. Sri Lankan bowler Asela Gunaratne appealed for the wicket too, leading to confusion in Sarkar's mind.

Replays showed that the Gunaratne's ball had beaten the outside edge of Sarkar's bat, and the ball hit the top of off-stump. Sri Lanka eventually won the match by 259 runs.

Though Sarkar scored half centuries in the first Test, it is his se of DRS, which grabbed headlines all over the world.