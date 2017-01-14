Three points is the only thing that will do for Arsenal when they pay a visit to a ground they haven't always enjoyed their greatest moments. But one of Arsene Wenger's many victories as manager will be required at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday when the Gunners play Swansea City in the English Premier League.

Arsenal are currently eight points behind leaders Chelsea and that gap could be reduced to five, with the Blues only playing later, against Leicester City.

Having dropped eight points in total against Everton, Manchester City and Bournemouth during the festive period, Arsenal can ill-afford to have another one of their "what is going on" moments.

They need a "now that is more like it" moment.

To do that, the attacking quartet, whoever Arsene Wenger names, needs to fire, while that sometimes leaky defence of Arsenal's must stay strong and not allow Swansea to take advantage on the counter-attack.

"Consistency in your focus... that's the difference between a champion and someone who is not a champion," Wenger said rather sagely."

With Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United all having difficult matches this weekend – the latter two face each other – points are likely to be dropped, which means, Arsenal can afford only one result if they are to take advantage.

"When you look at the fixtures, you always have that feeling every week [that it's an opportunity] because the Premier League is so difficult," Wenger added.

"You will always feel that it's down to us not failing. Let's focus on the process. We have five months in front of us and it's very important that we feel like we've given absolutely everything to finish at the top.

"It's very important that we focus on the process, what we can improve, how much better we can play in the next game and how we can win the game. After that, we look around us and never in the reverse. We can't look around us and forget about how much is demanded from ourselves."

Swansea have a fresh new face at the helm in Paul Clement and if that new-manager swing works for them or not remains to be seen. Having suffered a defeat in the FA Cup to fellow relegation-threatened side Hull City, Swansea need to find a way to bounce back and pick up the points they need to be picking up at home.

Team news: Swansea City: Neil Taylor is out for the home side after fracturing his cheekbone, while the January signing Luciano Narsingh will have to wait to make his debut, owing to a calf problem.

Arsenal: Wenger will bring Petr Cech, Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny back after resting them for the FA Cup match last weekend, while Mesut Ozil also returns from illness. Theo Walcott, though, is still to recover from his calf injury, with Hector Bellerin and Francis Coquelin major misses for Arsenal.

Having returned from a long-term injury against Preston, Danny Welbeck will hope to be involved again.

When to Watch Live

Swansea City vs Arsenal is set to begin at 8.30pm IST (3pm GMT, 10am ET). Live Streaming and TV information for the EPL match is below.

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: No live coverage.

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Universo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Sport Online.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.